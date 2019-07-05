Man with gunshot wound in his hand leads to a Lompoc Police investigation

Victim had a gunshot wound to his hand.

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened early Friday morning, just minutes before 3:00 a.m.

Officers arrived to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center to find a gun shot victim with a wound on his hand.

They say the 21 year old man was extremely drunk and refused to answer any questions the officers had about what happened.

Police believe the incident took place at the intersection of Oak Avenue and F Street.

Anyone that has more information about this incident is encouraged to call Lompoc Police at 805-875-8155.