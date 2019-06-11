Santa Maria - North County

Santa Maria man found guilty for three separate incidents

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 04:07 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 05:11 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley says Jonathan Isaiah Limon was found guilty of attempted of murder for a 2016 stabbing.

He faces life in state prison for attempted first-degree murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

The case involves three separate incidents that were filed in the juvenile court. He was then ordered to stand trial as an adult by the juvenile court judge. 

On December 14, 2016 in Santa Maria, Limon stabbed a rival gang member nine times. For this crime, the jury found him guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and found he did it for the benefit of a street gang.

On May 5, 2017 in Santa Maria, Limon chased a 12-year-old boy and robbed his hat and cell-phone. The jury convicted Limon of robbery and found he did it for the benefit of a street gang. 

On September 27, 2017 in Santa Maria, Limon shot a third victim with a semi-automatic firearm. The jury convicted Limon of attempted first-degree murder and found he did it for the benefit of a street gang.

Limon will be sentenced on July 25, 2019 in Department Six of the Santa Maria Superior Court in front of Judge John McGregor. 

