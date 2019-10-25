Lompoc Unified names Outstanding New Teacher of the Year

Photo: Lompoc Unified School District

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Unified School District announced who won its Outstanding New Teacher of the Year award.

Administrators say Melanie Thatcher will be recognized at the Salute to Teachers Awards on November 2nd.

The event will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Office of Education.

Melanie is a fifth grade teacher at Miguelito Elementary School

Principal Becky Sausker said, "With her intelligence, insight, and creativity she is poised to set the education world on fire while leading students to new heights of academic achievement."

Superintendent Trevor McDonald also released a statement that said, "Melanie brings with her an exuberance and positivity that has been evident from the get go. She is an asset for LUSD and we are proud to have her recognized."

