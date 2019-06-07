Lompoc police searching for woman missing under suspicious circumstances
LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 74-year-old woman who went missing under suspicious circumstances.
74-year-old Eldri Jauth was reported missing by her sister who hasn't seen her since Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Jauth is 5-foot-7, 145 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
Anybody who may have seen her or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
Recommended Stories
Top Local Stories
-
- Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.