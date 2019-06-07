Lompoc police searching for woman missing under suspicious circumstances

74-year-old Eldri Jauth has not been since Tuesday. (Lompoc Police Department)

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 74-year-old woman who went missing under suspicious circumstances.

74-year-old Eldri Jauth was reported missing by her sister who hasn't seen her since Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Jauth is 5-foot-7, 145 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Anybody who may have seen her or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.