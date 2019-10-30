Santa Maria - North County

Missing Lompoc man's car found after more than 2 years, police still searching for him

Zacharey Wilks' car found in Kern County

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 06:32 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:29 AM PDT

Lompoc missing man's car found after more than 2 years, police still searching for him

LOMPOC. Calif. - A two and a half year cold case about a missing man from Lompoc may finally come to a close. Lompoc Police say Zacharey Wilks' car was found on Friday off Highway 166 in Kern County.

"Getting a call saying the car he was driving was found crashed off 166 was rather shocking to us," said Wilks' father, David Wilks. 

The California Highway Patrol says everything seems to point to a rollover crash. An officer tells our newsroom clothing was found inside, but no sign of Wilks. CHP was inspecting the car and the road on Tuesday to piece together what really happened. 

"We didn't expect that as a result, we were hoping for the best and hoping to find him and the car intact," his dad said. 

The then-28 year-old man left his Lompoc home the night of May 24, 2017. His father says he was visiting his uncle's house for a few weeks, "and never arrived at my brother's house in Las Vegas."

The family describes Wilks as a free spirit, and they at first thought the young man may have decided to go off the grid. 

"We thought he may have just been exploring life and taking an opportunity that he may have found."

His dad says at the same time, they also feared something bad had happened to him. 

An extensive search followed shortly after his disappearance.

"We had searched the area of 166 extensively with drones and manpower at the time he had gone missing."

Lompoc PD says his cell phone pinged him near the area where his car would be ultimately found. Because it's an area with heavy brush, however, police say their efforts were that much more challenging.

"[His mother] and I, we need closure, and we need to find Zacharey," David Wilks said. 

As officials work to find any signs of the missing man near the site of his crashed vehicle, his dad remembers his son as "a very mild, even tempered young man. He never had crosswords with anybody, he wasn't angry, he wasn't combative. He always wanted to be your friend."

A search and rescue effort is planned near the area of Highway 166 and State Route 33 in Kern County this weekend. Lompoc PD will be assisting.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

Celebrities dress up for Halloween
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas

Celebrities dress up for Halloween

States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

Highest-paid comedians in 2019
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Highest-paid comedians in 2019

On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

White House Halloween 2019
Getty Images

White House Halloween 2019

Prince William through the years
Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William through the years

On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

Songs written about famous people
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Songs written about famous people

America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26