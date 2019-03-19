Lompoc debates over budget allocation needs

Lompoc Budget

LOMPOC, Calif. - People in Lompoc continue to debate how money should be divided up in the next budget.

Police are asking for more staff, while some city council members say funding needs to go elsewhere.

Lompoc resident D.A. Taylor is one of the many people criticizing the city for how it spends money.

"The fundamental problem here is that Lompoc's median income is very low and we have the city paying consultants, police, huge amounts of money that are not commensurate with what the people in this town earn," Taylor SAID.

A recent survey done by the city found that economic development is residents' top priority, while public safety was in close second.

But not all city council members feel more police will solve Lompoc's crime issues.

"Our officers are doing a great job out there and the people need to understand that, but what the city of Lompoc needs is more opportunities for its people. Whether it be recreational, educational, housing or jobs," said City Council Member Jim Mosby.

In Lompoc's last budget cycle three police positions were frozen in order to give raises to officers. The city would need to find new funding to fill those positions in this budget cycle.

"It's becoming more and more critical for us. The last budget cycle we were reduced $1.04 million a year. It was the highest reduction of any of the general fund departments," said Lompoc Chief of Police Joe Mariani.

Mariani wants dispatch and special units with shortages to get fully staffed. Police say though crimes have been reported as going down, the decrease is actually because they don't have the manpower to address some calls.

"Five years ago we were staffed at 51 sworn personnel, now we are staffed at 43," said Mariani.

Mosby says police positions are not the only jobs being held on a hiring freeze by the city due to the cities budget challenges.

"The raises were something we had to do, unfortunately, we passed out about $2 million in raises we were told we could afford. The problem is my definition of afford is different than the former city manager's definition of afford," said Mosby.

Mosby wants the city to focus on creating more opportunities for its people.

“Recreational, educational, housing and jobs are what needs to be focused on first,” Mosby said.

The city council is set to discuss the budget on Tuesday.