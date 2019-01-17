KCOY 12 Charity Basketball Game to benefit local sports program

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Join members of the KCOY 12 news team as they play local athletes to raise money for the Pioneer Valley boys and girls sports program.

The game goes down Saturday, Jan. 19th at 6:30 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School. The school's gym is located at 675 Panthers Dr, in Santa Maria.

If you attend the event, tickets are only $5 at the door, you also have the chance to win two tickets to the Lakers vs. Bucks game on March 1st at the Staples Center in Los Angeles!

