Santa Maria - North County

Hugh Rafferty, CoastHills donate 100 sweatshirts to Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 05:08 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 05:10 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Well known volunteer, Hugh Rafferty, and CoastHills Credit Union are donating 100 sweatshirts to Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down.

Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down is an annual event that provides goods and services to local homeless and at-risk veterans. 

The organization has been accepting donations since late September at the Santa Maria Fairpark. 

It's all leading up to the event on October 19, when volunteers will hand out donations and provide meals, medical screenings, career counseling, grooming and much more.

There is still time to donate! 

You have until October 16 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the Fairpark. Enter through Gate 5 on West Stowell and head over to the auction barn.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Most anticipated babies of all time
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Most anticipated babies of all time

On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Hollywood's celebrity moms
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hollywood's celebrity moms

Best, worst states for speeding tickets
iStock/(slobo)

Best, worst states for speeding tickets

On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5