Hugh Rafferty, CoastHills donate 100 sweatshirts to Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. CoastHills donates 100 sweatshirts. ( CoastHills Credit Union)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Well known volunteer, Hugh Rafferty, and CoastHills Credit Union are donating 100 sweatshirts to Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down.

Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down is an annual event that provides goods and services to local homeless and at-risk veterans.

The organization has been accepting donations since late September at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

It's all leading up to the event on October 19, when volunteers will hand out donations and provide meals, medical screenings, career counseling, grooming and much more.

There is still time to donate!

You have until October 16 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the Fairpark. Enter through Gate 5 on West Stowell and head over to the auction barn.