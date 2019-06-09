Santa Maria - North County

Home fire in Santa Maria extinguished

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 11:34 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 02:01 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Fire Department put out a house fire Saturday night.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at a home located at 802 East Hermosa.

Fire crews responded just before 9 p.m. and found a growing fire located in a bedroom of the house and a garage. 

Firefighters started an aggressive interior attack of the fire and they coordinated with each other to perform vertical ventilation on the roof to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes. 

Four engines, one truck company and a Battalion Chief responded to the house fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

CAL FIRE and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department assisted Santa Maria Fire in putting out this fire.

The Santa Maria Police Department and AMR ambulance also helped with standby and traffic control.

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to the Santa Maria Fire Department, a board up company secured the building and the property was turned over to the owner.

A fire has been extinguished at a home in Santa Maria on Saturday night.

According to Santa Maria Fire's Twitter, the fire was located on the corner of College and Hermosa.

Official reported no injuries or fatalities.

As of now, the fire is out and currently under investigation.

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK