Home fire in Santa Maria extinguished

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Fire Department put out a house fire Saturday night.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at a home located at 802 East Hermosa.

Fire crews responded just before 9 p.m. and found a growing fire located in a bedroom of the house and a garage.

Firefighters started an aggressive interior attack of the fire and they coordinated with each other to perform vertical ventilation on the roof to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Four engines, one truck company and a Battalion Chief responded to the house fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

CAL FIRE and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department assisted Santa Maria Fire in putting out this fire.

The Santa Maria Police Department and AMR ambulance also helped with standby and traffic control.

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to the Santa Maria Fire Department, a board up company secured the building and the property was turned over to the owner.

