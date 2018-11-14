Hancock College honors long-time Marian Regional Medical Center partnership in ceremony

On Tuesday, Allan Hancock College held a building dedication ceremony to mark a new name for the college's science building. (Nathalie Vera / KCOY.com)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - On Tuesday, Allan Hancock College held a building dedication ceremony to mark a new name for the college's science building.

The dedication honors the long-time partnership between the college and Marian Regional Medical Center.

For nearly 30 years, Marian has provided more than $3.5 million to support the nursing programs at Hancock, as a means of ensuring quality nursing care in this region.

Allan Hancock College officials, along with Hancock nursing faculty, staff, students, and alumni attended the ceremony at Marian Regional Medical Center.

More information about the college's two-year LVN-RN ladder program can be found on its Nursing Program website.