Santa Maria - North County

Hancock College honors long-time Marian Regional Medical Center partnership in ceremony

Sciences building named after medical institution

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 02:59 PM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 02:59 PM PST

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - On Tuesday, Allan Hancock College held a building dedication ceremony to mark a new name for the college's science building.

The dedication honors the long-time partnership between the college and Marian Regional Medical Center. 

For nearly 30 years, Marian has provided more than $3.5 million to support the nursing programs at Hancock, as a means of ensuring quality nursing care in this region.

Allan Hancock College officials, along with Hancock nursing faculty, staff, students, and alumni attended the ceremony at Marian Regional Medical Center.

More information about the college's two-year LVN-RN ladder program can be found on its Nursing Program website.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Marie Antoinette's jewelry goes on auction block
Getty Images

Marie Antoinette's jewelry goes on auction block

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

Notable deaths of 2018
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

Guess the celebrity mustache
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Guess the celebrity mustache

On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards

10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

Can you guess celebrities' real names?
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Can you guess celebrities' real names?

On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

On this day: November 11
Mark Davis/Getty Images

On this day: November 11

On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies