Santa Maria - North County

Guadalupe shaved $124,000 off deficit, now looks to spend more on public safety and recreation

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 08:46 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:23 PM PDT

Guadalupe shaved $124,000 off deficit, now looks to spend more on public safety and recreation

GUADALUPE, Calif. - Guadalupe has made some progress in cutting its debts over the last few years --from a $700,000 deficit in the general fund at some point to a $44,000 deficit today. Public safety and recreation are now becoming budget priorities. 

The economic boost has attracted businesses like Anthony's Sports Bar. 

"The relationship here with the city, visitors coming in, it's been real good," says restaurant owner, Anthony Burns. 

The establishment opened its doors in November 2018. The Memphis, Tennessee native relocated to the Central Coast after 24 years in the restaurant industry. 

"I looked at about probably 12 other locations here on the Central Coast."

He eventually decided on Guadalupe, knowing the small town had potential. 

"I see that the City has taken a step forward, they got good leadership, the vision is there."

He was right.

"At the beginning of the current fiscal year, July 2018, the deficit stood at $168,000," says Interim City Administrator Robert Perrault. 

The deficit is now at $44,000. Perrault partly attributes this to good management, and a few measures. 

"There's been the infusion of revenues partially coming from tax measures that were successfully approved years ago. In addition to that, we've had quite a bit of building going on with the Pasadera [housing] project."

Some of those measures include a quarter-cent sales tax and a utility tax adjustment.

"We are yielding about $200,000 in additional revenue, per year."

Perrault says they're not planning on relying too much on the sales tax revenue, which will sunset in 2022. However, he hopes voters will approve an extension.

"[We're] taking a look at potentially an increase from one quarter per cent to a full cent."

For now, the draft budget for the next two fiscal years proposes to allocate more funding towards public safety. The Police Department is looking at a 12.5% increase, while the Fire Department could get a 15.5% increase. 

Reviving Guadalupe's recreation program is also at the forefront. 

"[We're] going back to appointing a recreation commission and bringing in a recreation coordinator," Perrault says. 

For small business owners like Burns, these plans smell like new customers in town.

"The more, the better!"

Guadalupe expects to eliminate its $44,000 deficit by the end of the fiscal year. 

The City Council is set to vote on the budget on June 25.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Celebrities who fathered kids later in life
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Celebrities who fathered kids later in life

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

President's best friend: famous White House pets
Susan Sterner/White House Photo

President's best friend: famous White House pets

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

Top 10 TV doctors
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top 10 TV doctors

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7