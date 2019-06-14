Guadalupe shaved $124,000 off deficit, now looks to spend more on public safety and recreation

GUADALUPE, Calif. - Guadalupe has made some progress in cutting its debts over the last few years --from a $700,000 deficit in the general fund at some point to a $44,000 deficit today. Public safety and recreation are now becoming budget priorities.

The economic boost has attracted businesses like Anthony's Sports Bar.

"The relationship here with the city, visitors coming in, it's been real good," says restaurant owner, Anthony Burns.

The establishment opened its doors in November 2018. The Memphis, Tennessee native relocated to the Central Coast after 24 years in the restaurant industry.

"I looked at about probably 12 other locations here on the Central Coast."

He eventually decided on Guadalupe, knowing the small town had potential.

"I see that the City has taken a step forward, they got good leadership, the vision is there."

He was right.

"At the beginning of the current fiscal year, July 2018, the deficit stood at $168,000," says Interim City Administrator Robert Perrault.

The deficit is now at $44,000. Perrault partly attributes this to good management, and a few measures.

"There's been the infusion of revenues partially coming from tax measures that were successfully approved years ago. In addition to that, we've had quite a bit of building going on with the Pasadera [housing] project."

Some of those measures include a quarter-cent sales tax and a utility tax adjustment.

"We are yielding about $200,000 in additional revenue, per year."

Perrault says they're not planning on relying too much on the sales tax revenue, which will sunset in 2022. However, he hopes voters will approve an extension.

"[We're] taking a look at potentially an increase from one quarter per cent to a full cent."

For now, the draft budget for the next two fiscal years proposes to allocate more funding towards public safety. The Police Department is looking at a 12.5% increase, while the Fire Department could get a 15.5% increase.

Reviving Guadalupe's recreation program is also at the forefront.

"[We're] going back to appointing a recreation commission and bringing in a recreation coordinator," Perrault says.

For small business owners like Burns, these plans smell like new customers in town.

"The more, the better!"

Guadalupe expects to eliminate its $44,000 deficit by the end of the fiscal year.

The City Council is set to vote on the budget on June 25.