Guadalupe City Council nominates renowned tavern as local historical site

The old Far West Tavern in Guadalupe has been nominated as a historical site. ( KEYT )

GUADALUPE, Calif. - A building in downtown Guadalupe that used to house the Far Western Tavern was nominated to be recognized as a historical site in Guadalupe on Thursday.

The building was constructed in 1912.

The nomination was brought forth in the summer.

The building at 899 Guadalupe Street near Highway 1 was a hotel before becoming the Far Western Tavern.

If approved, the building will be recognized as a historical resource.

In the future if a project is considered for the building, the nature of the building has to be taken into account.

A local nonprofit organization called the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center owns the building currently.

Their goal is focused on preserving the dunes and the history and culture of the area.

The nomination will be considered at the State Historical Resource Commission meeting on Nov. 7 in San Bernardino.