Golden Circle of Champions presents gift to families of children with life-threatening cancer

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - On Wednesday, the Golden Circle of Champions presented families of children with life-threatening cancer monies raised from this year's fundraising campaigns during the 76th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

Every year, 25 Central Coast families are chosen to be honored at the Rodeo on opening night. People attending the event are able to donate money to the families during each performance when gold painted cowboy boots are passed around in the stands. Additional funds are raised through an auction and other programs.

The program began in 2016 to help raise awareness and to help families. It was started by the Golden Circle of Champions in conjunction with the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. Chief Operating Officer, Tina Tonascia says that the founders of Golden Circle of Champions believe there's no bigger champion in the world than children and their families fighting life-threatening cancer.

The event was help on Wednesday, July 24th at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.