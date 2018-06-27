Funding responsible for Santa Maria street repairs could be repealed in November

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria streets are getting a much-needed facelift.

The construction you’ve seen around town is likely a product of Senate Bill One and city officials want you to know your Gas Tax dollars are hard at work.

“I don’t know what took the city so damn long,” said Nash Gaxiola, a Santa Maria resident.

Gaxiola says his street hasn't been extensively repaved since 1962.

Those who live along North Palisade Drive say repairs were badly needed to their street.

“Lots of cracks and circles, just really torn up,” said Jean Estrada.

Estrada likes seeing her tax dollars at work. “It’s nice when you see it in your neighborhood coming back to you in your community,” she said.

The money to fix these roads comes from the state’s Gas Tax.

Nash Gaxiola says he’s not a fan of that tax even though it is funding the Thin Maintenance Overlay Project on his street and two miles of road around Santa Maria.

“The less money that goes to Sacramento the better,” said Gaxiola.

City officials say their goal is to maintain all roads so they don’t fall apart and a pavement management plan targeted potholes and preventative construction.

“The Gas Tax funds have been severely depleted over the last few years to where we did not have enough money to maintain our roads so really all this effort did with the new Gas Tax money, is it brought the money back that we had lost in the past,” said Steve Kahn, Director of Public Works, City of Santa Maria.

Voters like Gaxiola will have an opportunity to repeal the .12 cent hike on gasoline on the November ballot.

“There is always enough money, there’s always enough money if they don’t stick their fingers into the pot,” said Gaxiola.

However, Santa Maria’s Public Works Director says if that happens, the city will fall further behind on road maintenance.

“The city of Santa Maria is going to get approximately $1.7 million additional funding this year from the new Gas Tax. Next year we will get about $2 million, so it’s extremely important that we get that funding to maintain our roads,” said Kahn.

The overlay project aimed at improving driving conditions that paved Gaxiola’s street is 80% complete and will be done by mid-July.

Kahn says there are several Senate Bill One funded maintenance projects in the pipeline, including chip seal, slurry seal, and major overlay.