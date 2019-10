Shadi Aziz Abdul. (Santa Maria Police Department)

Shadi Aziz Abdul. (Santa Maria Police Department)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A former Santa Maria Uber Driver pleaded guilty Thursday to raping an intoxicated passenger in his car.



Shadi Abdul Aziz, 37, was identified as a suspect in April. In May, Abdul Aziz was taken into custody on the Mexico border and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.



Prosecutors asked Abdul Aziz be sentenced to one year in jail, five years of felony probation and register as a sex offender for life.