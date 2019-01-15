Santa Maria - North County

Foodbank adds Lompoc location to give free food to furloughed employees

Posted: Jan 11, 2019

Updated: Jan 14, 2019

LOMPOC, Calif. - UPDATED [Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, 6:45 p.m.]

A Lompoc location has been added to distribute free food to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown.

The food giveaway is offered Wednesday and Friday, Jan. 16 & 18 / 1-2:30 pm at the following locations:

Santa Barbara Foodbank warehouse
4554 Hollister Ave.

Santa Maria Foodbank warehouse
490 W. Foster Road

First United Methodist Church, Lompoc
925 N. "F" Street

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is doing what it can to help unpaid, furloughed local federal employees and their families experiencing financial hardship amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County distribution centers in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara gave away  dry, canned and non-perishable foods along with fresh produce to federal government workers and their families Friday afternoon.

"They don't know when they're going to be paid so its hard to even plan for that, some of their bills aren't going to wait, so we want to help them out as much as we can", said Laurel Alcantar of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County in Santa Maria, "this is a three week period where people are going without getting paid and right after the holidays, we really want to do everything we can to help and make sure people have what they need and that food is not an issue."

The emergency food relief program for furloughed federal employees is expected to continue next week and possibly until the partial government shutdown ends.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is in need of food and cash donations.

To find out more about donating, dates and times of future federal employee food distribution, call (805) 937-3422 or (805) 967-5741.

