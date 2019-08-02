Santa Maria - North County

Food insecurity rises at Allan Hancock College

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 02:49 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:57 PM PDT

Food insecurity rises for students at Allan Hancock College

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College says food insecurity is on the rise on campus and more students are in need of food.

The summer popup food share is a program at Hancock that offers fresh produce, canned goods, and other nonperishable items to students throughout the academic year.

“But because of the growing need during the summer, we've had two popup food shares because the students just really need it and we can't offer it every Thursday due to finances,” said Stephanie Robb, director of student activities and outreach at Allan Hancock College. 

Robb said while the Santa Barbara County Food Bank provides the food, the college pays about $900 a week to make this food share program possible at all three campuses. 

“Students are in desperate need to supplement their home, their health, their diet,” Robb said. 

In the past few years, the number of students at the college in need of food has grown. 

During the 2016-2017 academic year, the college gave out food to 1,481 students. During the 2018-2019 academic year, that number more than tripled to 4,600 students. 

For the first time, the college is now offering another food program called the food locker for students who are hungry throughout the week. 

“Because there's such a high demand for students needing food, we've started a food locker program so when food share is over, we take what's left and store them there. Students can come here any day to get food ranging from soup to canned goods,” said Emily Martella, a student and volunteer at Allan Hancock College. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

Celebrities with August birthdays
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV

Celebrities with August birthdays

Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

Famous people who made it to age 100
Washington State Archives via Wikimedia Commons

Famous people who made it to age 100

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets