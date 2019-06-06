Firefighters put out 5 separate fires in Lompoc riverbed

LOMPOC, Calif. - Firefighters from multiple agencies put out five separate vegetation fires in the Santa Ynez River bed on Wednesday.

Lompoc Fire Department was first to respond to the riverbed at around 8:15 p.m.

Firefighters found five fires burning within half a mile of each other in the north end of the riverbed, below La Purisima Highlands.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Vandenberg Fire Department assisted the response and the fires were contained after about three hours.

Lompoc fire officials say this is the third instance of fires being set in the riverbed in the last two months.

The fires are currently under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lompoc Battalion Chief Brian Federmann.