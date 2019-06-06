Santa Maria - North County

Firefighters put out 5 separate fires in Lompoc riverbed

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 01:33 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:33 PM PDT

LOMPOC, Calif. - Firefighters from multiple agencies put out five separate vegetation fires in the Santa Ynez River bed on Wednesday.

Lompoc Fire Department was first to respond to the riverbed at around 8:15 p.m.

Firefighters found five fires burning within half a mile of each other in the north end of the riverbed, below La Purisima Highlands.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Vandenberg Fire Department assisted the response and the fires were contained after about three hours. 

Lompoc fire officials say this is the third instance of fires being set in the riverbed in the last two months.

The fires are currently under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lompoc Battalion Chief Brian Federmann.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


