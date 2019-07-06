Santa Maria - North County

Firefighters knock out early morning house fire in Santa Maria

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 10:40 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 11:32 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Firefighters put out an early Saturday morning house fire in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Fire Department announced on Twitter at around 6 a.m. that it had taken down a house fire at 400 block of West Cook Street in Santa Maria. 

The fire was on the exterior wall of the home and there was no internal damage.

The fire was under control within five minutes of arriving at the scene. 

One truck, three engines, American Medical Response and others responded to the fire. 

No one was injured in this incident. 

 

 

