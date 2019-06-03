Santa Maria - North County

Vegetation fire snuffed out east of Santa Maria

County Fire declares start of high fire season

Jun 03, 2019

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 08:15 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Firefighters have put out a 1/2 acre vegetation fire in Santa Maria. 

The fire broke out around 6 o'clock Monday morning near Foxen Canyon Road and Tepesquet Road. 

Forward progress has been stopped, and crews will stay on scene to mop up any hot spots. 

No structures were threatened, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

It comes as the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, working with other local fire jurisdictions,  declares the start of high fire season in all areas of the county.

The official declaration suspends all burn permits for residential burning and hazard reduction.

Santa Barbara County Fire Dept. will also be increasing resources for wildland fire protection and support including engines, bulldozers, firefighting crews and air support with additional water and retardant dropping helicopters and aircraft.

Local Air Attack Bases in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara are expected to ramp up operations this week as well.

Santa Barbara County Fire is urging everyone who lives, works and visits all areas of the county, especially in the front and backcountry wildland areas, to be especially vigilant about fire safety and have a "Ready, Set, Go" wildfire action plan in place.

To learn more about the "Ready, Set, Go" program go to www.sbcfire.com.

