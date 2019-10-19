Firefighters contain kitchen fire at Santa Maria shopping center

Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at the Western Village Shopping Center early Saturday morning. (Santa Maria Fire Department)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Firefighters contained a kitchen fire at a Santa Maria shopping center early Saturday morning.

The Santa Maria Fire Department tweeted around 3:10 a.m. that several of its engines, as well as Santa Maria police and AMR, responded to a structure fire in the 2000 block of South Broadway.

Photos from the scene show fire engines in the parking lot of the Western Village Shopping Center.

Firefighters didn't say which business was impacted by the fire, but said it was contained to the kitchen area.

The cause was under investigation.