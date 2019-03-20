Family of suspected DUI crash victim from Atascadero raising funds for funeral costs

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The family of Monica Gonzalez, the 20-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Maria on Saturday, is raising money for her funeral expenses.

"Friends and family... I've lost my sister Monica in an accident," Gonzalez's sister, Miriam, shared in Spanish on the GoFundMe account created to raise the money. "We are accepting donations in any amount."

The Gonzalez's are hoping to raise $5,000.

Monica's friends are also organizing a separate fundraising event on Sunday March 24.