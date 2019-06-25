Family members of victims speak out after deadly fire and shooting at Casa Grande Estates

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Family members of two of the victims in Friday's deadly fire and shooting at the Casa Grande Estates in Santa Maria are speaking publicly for the first time since the death of their loved ones.

Becky Bracke said the reality that her husband Kurt Bracke is gone still hasn't fully sunken in.

"No, but through prayer and my dear friends and coworkers and the support of my family has been wonderful," Bracke said.

Bracke said the 70-year-old was a devoted Christian who loved playing golf, being in the outdoors and spending time with his family.

"He did have a back injury, but he was able to play the nine little holes," Bracke said.

Family members of Richard Hanen are also in a state of shock.

"He had a kind heart and was always willing to help when anybody needed it," his daughter, Liz Hanen Brewer, said.

Brewer said she misses being able to chat with him.

"We talked about gardening. He taught me the love of keeping a nice home," Brewer said.

Brewer's brother, Richard Hanen II, said their father was friendly to everyone in the neighborhood.

"I liked that he was enjoying his retirement. He worked hard his whole life. He was my father and my friend," Hanen II said.

Both families said they're overwhelmed with the amount of support from those around them. The memorial service and celebration of life are still pending.