Eye on Crime: Santa Maria Police looking for Paulino Pommier's killer

Eye on Crime Paulino Pommier

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - On April 30, 2011, 25-year-old Paulino Pommier was discovered lying on the sidewalk in the 900 block of Cook Street in Santa Maria.

His mother, Elizabeth Vallejo, and her granddaughter were walking to the store when they discovered his body.

When police arrived, they determined Pommier was dead, with at least one gunshot wound.

This case has gone eight years unsolved.

Santa Maria police and Pommier's family believe they can still find Pommier's killer, with the help of the community.

The police department asks anyone with information to call 805-928-3781 ext. 2588.