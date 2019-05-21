Driver uninjured after rollover crash in Guadalupe
GUADALUPE, Calif. - A driver escaped injury after their vehicle went off the roadway and rolled into a field Monday night.
The crash happened near the intersection of 11th Street and Simas Road.
A single vehicle, a light-colored Honda sedan, lost control, went off the roadway and rolled at least once before ending right side up in an agricultural field.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.
Guadalupe Fire Department and the Guadalupe Police Department responded to the incident.