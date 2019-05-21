Driver uninjured after rollover crash in Guadalupe

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A driver escaped a rollover crash uninjured in Guadalupe Monday night. (Guadalupe Fire Department)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A driver escaped a rollover crash uninjured in Guadalupe Monday night. (Guadalupe Fire Department)

GUADALUPE, Calif. - A driver escaped injury after their vehicle went off the roadway and rolled into a field Monday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of 11th Street and Simas Road.

A single vehicle, a light-colored Honda sedan, lost control, went off the roadway and rolled at least once before ending right side up in an agricultural field.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.

Guadalupe Fire Department and the Guadalupe Police Department responded to the incident.