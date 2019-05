(Courtesy of the Guadalupe Fire Department)

GUADALUPE, Calif. - The Guadalupe Fire Department responded to reports of a damaged fire hydrant in Guadalupe at around midnight Thursday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene of the incident and found that a tree had fallen and took down a light pole.

The downed tree also damaged the fire sprinkler main for the Leroy Park building.

Fire crews worked to secure the area as well as to shut down the water leak, according to the department.

