Santa Maria - North County

Detectives make new strides in Casa Grande homicide investigation, but can't close case yet

PD waiting on DNA testing to officially ID victims

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 06:42 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:37 PM PDT

Detectives make new strides in Casa Grande homicide investigation, but can't close case yet

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is still working to put a lid on a case that shook the city last month -- the shooting and fire at Casa Grande that left five dead, including the suspect.

Police can't close the case until three of the victims' identities are officially confirmed. 

Law enforcement made new strides just last week, but the investigation could still take months. 

"It's a complicated case, we have multiple victims," said Lt. Paul Van Meel of SMPD. "Trying to find a reasoning behind it, that's always complicated."

Investigators say 64-year-old Claude Adams shot two neighbors over an ongoing dispute before setting his home on fire. The suspect, his wife, and his son were presumably inside.

Police turned to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau for an autopsy on those three bodies.

"We haven't gotten their final findings yet in the report. The other option that we're exercising, that we're still waiting for, is the confirmation from the Department of Justice as to the identity of the victims that were inside of the house," said Van Meel.

The Coroner's Bureau tells our newsroom they were able to locate the victims' relatives in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, collecting DNA samples last week. The samples have been sent to DOJ. The agency says because the bodies were badly burned in the fire, they're relying on DOJ's findings.

"I can say that it takes time," said Van Meel. 

The Coroner's Bureau says It could take weeks, or months before they get DNA results. 

Lt. Van Meel explains that cases involving family dynamics can be unpredictable.

"There's a lot of history that goes into that and that always makes things... sometimes it can make them really clear, give you an accurate idea about why this happened. And sometimes it doesn't, it just kinda muddies the water."

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Democratic debate in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debate in Detroit

Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

Famous people who made it to age 100
Washington State Archives via Wikimedia Commons

Famous people who made it to age 100

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

Turn back time: Cher then and now
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Turn back time: Cher then and now

On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26