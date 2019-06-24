Neighbor says Casa Grande Mobile Homes alleged shooter killed for revenge

Neighbors say the alleged shooter was...

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As officials try to put together the pieces of a gruesome tragedy in a Santa Maria mobile home park, more details are surfacing about the alleged shooter.

When Ron Cooper saw the shooter coming toward him he thought his life would be taken, but the shooter spared him.

"As I was walking, the shooter came out with the gun and looked at me and said, You better get out of here,'" said Copper.

Cooper then ran for his life, running to the mobile park's clubhouse, where he found his friends shot to death.

"My one friend was laying on the ground outside, and then I walked into the clubhouse and found my other friend shot inside there," said Cooper.

He then caught sight of the alleged shooter and could have never imagined what would happen next.

"Then five minutes after the guy took off, his house went up in flames," Cooper described.

Cooper claims the alleged shooter ran into what's left of the house on the 400 block of Taylor, where flames quickly engulfed the home, burning it down along with several homes around it.

Other neighbors say that the alleged shooter was a troubled alcoholic who made threats to the deceased.

"There is a gentleman who has a colored history, as far as public intoxication. He had many complaints against him," said Michael Cummings, another neighbor of the alleged shooter.

Both neighbors say the alleged shooter wanted revenge.

"There were formal complaints that lead to eviction proceeding, and he sent out death threats that said, 'I won't make it until the end of the month and neither will you,'" said Cummings

Police said they do suspect the shooter was one of at least two deceased people found in the burned down home but have yet to officially identify him or the other who passed.

Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen gave a press briefing Friday afternoon.