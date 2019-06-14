Santa Maria - North County

Deputies searching for missing Casmalia man last seen near VAFB

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 01:10 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Casmalia man who went missing while hiking on trails near Vandenberg Air Force Base.

68-year-old Robert Brusstar was last seen on Sunday walking southbound on trails south of Casmalia that border the base.

His employer contacted authorities on Tuesday after he did not show up for work. Sheriff's deputies tried to contact him at his Casmalia home and discovered the front door was unlocked and his keys, wallet and cell phone were left at the residence.

A neighbor gave deputies a tip that Brusstar would often go on walks on the nearby trails.

Deputies searched the area and a Search and Rescue team flew overhead to aid in the search. There is thick brush and vegetation in the mountainous area. The search continued through Friday as search dogs and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Mounted Enforcement Unit joined the search.

Anyone with information about Brusstar's whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Santa Maria substation at 805-934-6150. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 805-681-4171.

