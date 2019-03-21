CoastHills branches in Lompoc Valley to remain open despite headquarters move to Santa Maria

Coast Hills remains intact despite move

LOMPOC, Calif. - All three of the existing CoastHills branches in the Lompoc Valley will continue to be fully operational as the CoastHills Credit Union relocates its headquarters to Santa Maria.

The headquarters will move from Vandenberg Village to the new 90,000-square-foot building in Santa Maria’s Enos Ranch development.

The three branches in the Lompoc Valley include Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, and Vandenberg Air Force Base and they will stay in their current locations.

Once the sale of the current corporate facility in Vandenberg Village is completed, a remodel of the current branch in its current location will initiate to be part of the transition.

“Our commitment to supporting the Lompoc Community and serving our member-owners here in the Lompoc Valley is as strong as ever,” said Paul Cook, CoastHills President/CEO. “In fact, our remodeled branch in the Village will give the members an even better experience.”

Only one of the Santa Maria-area branches are affected by the new Corporate facility.

The branch located in the Crossroads Center will relocate and be a part of the new state-of-the-art branch on the first floor of the new corporate facility, which is less than half a mile from the current Crossroads branch location.

“We are extremely excited about the new corporate facility for many reasons, including the modernized, efficient service experience for our member-owners in Santa Maria,” Cook said.

The new corporate branch includes three drive-through lanes, a walk-up ATM, and 5,000 square-feet of branch space, as well as plenty of parking space, according to CoastHills representatives.

The current branches on Broadway Road and Stowell Road in Santa Maria and on Clark Avenue in Orcutt will remain at their current locations.

The move to the new branch and to the new corporate facility is set for the fall of 2019.