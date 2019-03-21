Santa Maria - North County

CoastHills branches in Lompoc Valley to remain open despite headquarters move to Santa Maria

By:

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 04:36 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 21, 2019 04:36 PM PDT

Coast Hills remains intact despite move

LOMPOC, Calif. - All three of the existing CoastHills branches in the Lompoc Valley will continue to be fully operational as the CoastHills Credit Union relocates its headquarters to Santa Maria.

The headquarters will move from Vandenberg Village to the new 90,000-square-foot building in Santa Maria’s Enos Ranch development.

The three branches in the Lompoc Valley include Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, and Vandenberg Air Force Base and they will stay in their current locations.

Once the sale of the current corporate facility in Vandenberg Village is completed, a remodel of the current branch in its current location will initiate to be part of the transition.

“Our commitment to supporting the Lompoc Community and serving our member-owners here in the Lompoc Valley is as strong as ever,” said Paul Cook, CoastHills President/CEO. “In fact, our remodeled branch in the Village will give the members an even better experience.”

Only one of the Santa Maria-area branches are affected by the new Corporate facility.

The branch located in the Crossroads Center will relocate and be a part of the new state-of-the-art branch on the first floor of the new corporate facility, which is less than half a mile from the current Crossroads branch location.

“We are extremely excited about the new corporate facility for many reasons, including the modernized, efficient service experience for our member-owners in Santa Maria,” Cook said.

The new corporate branch includes three drive-through lanes, a walk-up ATM, and 5,000 square-feet of branch space, as well as plenty of parking space, according to CoastHills representatives.

The current branches on Broadway Road and Stowell Road in Santa Maria and on Clark Avenue in Orcutt will remain at their current locations. 

The move to the new branch and to the new corporate facility is set for the fall of 2019.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall

On this day: March 22
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: March 22

Celebrities and their dogs
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Music Business Association

Celebrities and their dogs

America's 10 favorite dog breeds
American Kennel Club via CNN

America's 10 favorite dog breeds

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness

8 things to know about Powerball

8 things to know about Powerball

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots

Twitter top 25 most followers

Twitter top 25 most followers

On this day: March 21
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: March 21

NCAA Tournament by the numbers
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament by the numbers

World's happiest countries
MARVEL via Wikimedia Commons

World's happiest countries

Celebrity best friends
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrity best friends

On this day: March 20
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

On this day: March 20

10 superfoods for spring
iStock/martinturzak

10 superfoods for spring

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018

Beautiful stars for every age
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Beautiful stars for every age

World's most powerful women
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

World's most powerful women