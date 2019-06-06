Coastal Commission postpones discussions on petition asking for less restrictions on Surf Beach

LOMPOC, Calif. - The push to open Surf Beach from snowy plover restrictions continues, but those plans won't pan out for summer '19. The California Coastal Commission has now postponed discussions until December.

The Commission was set to look over the proposal in July. In an email sent to Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborn, however, the agency stated it needed more time.

"This extension will provide adequate time for the Commission staff to work with staff from the Air Force, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the City of Lompoc to determine if there are potential modifications that could be made to the Beach Management Plan that would improve public access opportunities at Surf Beach during the March through September time period each year while still protecting Western snowy plovers and their habitat along the Vandenberg AFB shoreline.”

Areas of the beach will remain closed from March through September to protect the snowy plover during its nesting season.

“People still can enjoy the beach and walk along the beach as long as they don't go into the dunes or any restricted area,” said Surf Beach docent, Vince Monte. “A lot of people that come to this beach, tourists as well as locals, don't realize that the snowy plover is an endangered species.”

Other restrictions include no fishing, walking dogs, or even flying a kite.

“We don't allow kite flying because the birds think it's a predator bird,” said Monte.

But some locals think efforts to restrict access on Surf Beach are political versus environmental.

“When I was a child we could go on this beach unfettered, people could fish on this beach," said Joe. A Garcia. "And slowly and slowly it's been more land grabs by the federal government to take away what belongs to the people.”

Garcia believes the beach closure is unfair and unjustifiable.

“The populations of the snowy plover are much greater in areas in South County beaches, yet those beaches remain unmitigated and open year-round.”

Proponents of scaling back regulations at the site have created an online petition, while Lompoc leaders like City manager Jim Throop have sent out a letter to the Commission arguing that tourism and the local economy are hindered by the rules in place.

Mayor Jenelle Osborn says they want to “gain more equitable access to the beach while still protecting the bird population.”

Surf Beach is open now, with 25 violations registered for the season as of May 22nd. Up to 50 violations are allowed per season before the entire site is completely shut.