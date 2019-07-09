City of Santa Maria seeks community input on park projects Thursday

Veterans Memorial Park in Santa Maria. ( KEYT )

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is getting ready for the next community meeting on park projects just two days from now.

The city is looking forward to getting community input on design ideas for the Veterans Memorial Community Park project.

Staff is pushing for funding through the California State Parks Proposition 6 grant programs. The discussion will focus on plans to renovate the park.

The meeting will be held on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Community Center.