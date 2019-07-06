City of Lompoc releases update on Proposition 68 funds, plans for improving local parks

( Kacey Dreshcer / KCOY Photo)

LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc released updates on Wednesday on how Proposition 68 will affect the community.

The proposition will provide state grant funding to improve local parks and revitalize Lompoc neighborhoods.

The city is continuing to ask for input from the community with regard to the proposition.

Community members can go online and fill out a community survey or go to the scheduled public meetings at Lompoc City Hall.

The meetings are scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 11 for J.M. Park and at 6 p.m. for Pioneer Park.

The city encourages community members to take the online survey and to attend the public meetings to provide feedback to help shape the future fo Pioneer and J.M. Parks.

City staff is also in the process of taking down old run down playground equipment at Beattie Park. The city plans to use funds from Prop. 68 to install new equipment next year.

The funds for Beattie Park are expected to be awarded in the Spring of 2020. The city expects to seek community involvement throughout the process of improving the park.