City of Lompoc announces reduced hours for city hall business tax counter

LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc announced Thursday that hours will be reduced at Lompoc City Hall's business tax counter as well as the building division counter.

The city is experiencing staffing shortages, so the reduction is necessary, according to city officials.

It is currently unknown how long the reductions will be in place, but the city will notify the community of any changes.

Below is a list of the new business hours.

Business tax counter:

Monday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Customers may dial ext. 8236 at the counter for business tax matters during the above listed hours.

Building division counter:

Monday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Call 805-875-8231 if you are looking to schedule an inspection.

Any other questions related to building may be directed to 805-875-8133.