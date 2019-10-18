Charges filed against man arrested in Lompoc murder
LOMPOC, Calif. - Charges have been filed against a man suspected in a shooting that left a Lompoc teen dead and two others hurt.
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office says 25-year-old Raymond Ramon Vega made his first court appearance Friday.
He’s accused of killing 15-year-old Erik Villa Vargas and two others Saturday night.
The suspect is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, a gang related charge and more.
Friday’s arraignment was continued until November first.
Vega’s bail was set at $2,000,000.
Police arrested him Wednesday evening.
Officers say they are still looking for two other suspects.
This shooting marked the seventh homicide in Lompoc this year.