Charges filed against man arrested in Lompoc murder

Raymond Ramon Vega, 25. (Lompoc Police Department)

LOMPOC, Calif. - Charges have been filed against a man suspected in a shooting that left a Lompoc teen dead and two others hurt.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office says 25-year-old Raymond Ramon Vega made his first court appearance Friday.

He’s accused of killing 15-year-old Erik Villa Vargas and two others Saturday night.

The suspect is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, a gang related charge and more.

Friday’s arraignment was continued until November first.

Vega’s bail was set at $2,000,000.

Police arrested him Wednesday evening.

Officers say they are still looking for two other suspects.

This shooting marked the seventh homicide in Lompoc this year.

