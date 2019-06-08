Central Coast job market growing faster than U.S average, but economy slowing down, new report says

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The unemployment rate in California is at an all-time low, and on the Central Coast, the job market is growing faster than the 1.76% U.S average, a report released by UCLA this week says. But some experts say that's not as great as it sounds.

That same report says the state's economy is slowing down.

"The state is, quite simply, running out of people to be employed," Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast, wrote in the piece.

"[The unemployment rate] is probably as low as it's been in a generation," Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Glenn Morris says. "But part of that low number is because people are taking multiple jobs."

Morris describes the Santa Maria economy as stable, but with ample room for growth. He praises its diverse industries:

"There are still people here that are doing basic manufacturing, technology jobs, there are service industries here."

But he pinpoints the lack of high-paying jobs as one of Santa Maria's shortcomings:

"We think [Silicon Valley] ought to look at opening an office in this area, there are people here that are talented."

Talented, and jobless. In April, Santa Maria's unemployment rate was 6.2%, compared to the 3.5% rate for Santa Barbara County.

City spokesman Mark van de Kamp attributes the unemployment spike from December to February to the agricultural industry's off-season.

For business owners in other industries, the challenges differ.

Sergio Diaz of Sergio's Furniture Store fears the impact of the trade war with China.

"People don't realize a lot of the products that we have, from fabrics to springs or foam for the mattresses, are really coming from China," the new Santa Maria Mall tenant says. "Our price points have gone up, and they're going to keep going up with the tariffs."

Others worry a slower economy will mean customers focusing on basic expenses.

"Santa Maria isn't really like a high-income city," Kenneth Guge, owner of the video game and comic books store, Leisure Time Games, says. "What I rely on is disposable income, and there isn't quite a lot to go around."

"People are nor spending like they used to, everybody is scared," Sergio Diaz agrees.

In Lompoc, the Chamber of Commerce says a 2018 survey shows business owners are struggling to find competent candidates.

"As the unemployment rate goes down and the applicant pool gets smaller, the business community is challenged with not only attracting qualified candidates but retaining the employees they already have," Amber Wilson, President and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce wrote in an email to KCOY 12.

"Integrating and utilizing Career Technical Education beginning at the K-12 level is becoming more and more important, and ensuring students entering the workforce are qualified to fill job openings is a necessity. Job seekers have options; we are going to start seeing employers maximizing incentives and benefits to attract quality candidates," she states.