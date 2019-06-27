Central Coast gun owners, gun shops prepare for new ammunition regulations to take effect

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Gun owners in California will have a harder time buying ammunition starting July 1st . (Nathalie Vera/KCOY.com)

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Gun owners in California will have a harder time buying ammunition starting July 1st . (Nathalie Vera/KCOY.com)

Earlier Coverage California's background checks for ammunition buyers start Monday

ORCUTT, Calif. - Gun owners in California will have a harder time buying ammunition starting Monday. July is bringing new regulations, including background checks for ammunition buyers.

As Central Coast gun shops prepare for the changes, some gun owners are not happy with the extra hurdles.

“People who are not going to follow the laws, are not going to follow the law anyway," said Jennifer Baird, a gun owner in Orcutt. "Basically what's going into place now is going to make it harder for people who do follow the laws, to have a good time with their friends going to the gun range.”

Baird says she started training at the shooting range six months ago.

“I feel more empowered as far as, I'm not afraid of guns anymore.”

Starting July 1, people like Baird will be subject to background checks each time they purchase bullets.

“It is rather curious why we advocate background checks on guns, but then we limit any consideration, at least nationally, to that dangerous component: ammunition," said Governor Gavin Newsom during a press conference on Tuesday.

Buyers will have to show a Real ID, or other federally compliant identification like a passport, to purchase ammunition.

They'll also pay a $1 processing fee each time they buy bullets to cover the cost of the background check.

For Jonathan Abboud, a student at UC Santa Barbara during the Isla Vista massacre that left 7 dead and 14 injured in 2014, he believes these rules can save lives.

“Responsible gun owners, if they have to wait a couple of days, they're not being that hurt by that," he said. "It's pretty crazy that we're saying waiting a couple of days is taking away people's rights when we have people dying.”

The new laws also apply to hunters. They will be required to use non-lead ammunition or pay up to $5,000 in fines.

Meanwhile, some Central Coast gun shops say they've seen a surge in sales as people stock up before the regulations kick in on Monday.