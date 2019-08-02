Santa Maria - North County

Central Coast cities vying for millions of dollars in state grants to renovate parks

Prop 68 awards state grants to low-income cities

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 12:51 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:55 AM PDT

GUADALUPE, Calif. - Cities across the state are working to secure funding for parks renovations via Proposition 68. The measure awards state grants to underserved communities. Lompoc and Guadalupe are among the cities preparing to submit grant applications before the August 5 deadline.

“People wanna see playground equipment, they wanna see parks, exercise tracks, they wanna see a gym, they wanna see a place where we could hold community events,” said City of Guadalupe mayor, Ariston Julian. “There's a huge youth population.”

Thirty seven percent of the population in Guadalupe is under 18.

For many, Le Roy Park hasn't been up to par for a while. That could soon change.

“We see this as a long shot but it'd be nice to get it.”

Guadalupe is asking California for a $4 million grant to upgrade Le Roy's playground, build a new gym, and bring in a micro-grid.

“If power goes out, we can have our power grid.”

Julian says the park would also become an emergency preparedness site after renovations.

Say for instance we have an earthquake –we only have 2 bridges, one in the north side of town, one in the east side. So if the bridges were eliminated in an earthquake, what we would do is we would have the capacity to house a couple hundred people here.

Another priority is bringing the Boys and Girls Club back to its building at the park.

'Cause what happened there was mold in here, so now they're operating out of the school system as opposed to here, said Julian.

Lompoc is hoping for some state help, too.

“We are looking to do renovations at two parks: Pioneer Park and JM Park,” said Community Development Director Christie Alarcon.

Lompoc is requesting $4 million in Prop 68 funds for each park.

We're hoping to be successful. We meet a lot of the criteria, said Alarcon.

If the application is approved, both parks would see new restrooms, concession stands, playground structures, and walking paths to encourage fitness.

“We definitely are a community that needs it, and we wanna invest in our parks,” said Alarcon.

The city also surveyed people on what improvements they'd like to see.

“Security features such as security lighting, renovated restrooms, all-inclusive play structures which would have the ability for a child in a wheelchair to feel like he's part of that community and play in that play structure.”

Lompoc and Guadalupe expect a response on their application by the end of year, or early 2020.

Guadalupe is also relying on another grant –Community Development Block Grant --to renovate the park.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

