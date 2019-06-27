Central Coast business donates thousands to help fight breast cancer

Rugged Radios donated over $30,000 to Mission Hope Cancer Center in honor of one of their employees.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Rugged Radios based in Arroyo Grande will donate $42,000 to help fight breast cancer on Thursday.

The company held an online event on June 7 to sell pink 2-way radios to support one of their employees who is battling breast cancer as well as to support the Mission Hope Cancer Center of Santa Maria.

Rugged Radios specializes in 2-way communications for off-road recreational vehicles such as UTV's, ATV's, trucks, and dirt bikes.

In honor of their employee, the company presented the check to the Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria at the Marian Conference Center at 1400 E. Church Street.

The business hopes to demonstrate what local businesses can do to support their community.

