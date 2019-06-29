Casa Grande Estates couple displaced after tragic fire and shooting

Casa Grande Estates couple displaced since tragic fire and shooting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - It's been a week since the fire and shooting that lead to five deaths at Casa Grande Estates.

Victims are trying to pick up the pieces.

Cyrus Beigi and his wife, Rosana lost almost everything in the fire.

But in the ashes of their home, the couple is looking for some hope. They're now searching priceless personal items like his wedding ring.

"As you can see, there's nothing left. Everything's gone," Cyrus said.

The couple is currently staying at a friend's home in the neighborhood.

"It's not sinking in," Rosana said.

The suspect of Friday's deadly fire and shooting, Claude "Bodie" Adams, lived next door.

Cyrus said he saw him frequently, "but we never spoke," Cyrus said.

While the couple has no idea what the future has in store, they remain positive.

"I came to find my car keys because I know the location. It was behind a table over there. Thank God I found it," Cyrus said.

As they begin to rebuild, Cyrus continues to search for anything that can bring back all the memories of his home.

