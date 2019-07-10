Car crashes into pole, leaves thousands without power in Santa Maria

(Photo by Dora S.)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - PG&E has restored electrical power to more than 2,000 customers tonight.

This comes after a car drove into a power pole at the intersection of Betteravia and Thornburg Street.

Vehicle into power pole remember always stay clear of downed power lines Betteravia at Thornburg pic.twitter.com/TiWc298SmL — Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) July 10, 2019

The outage was reported at around 6 p.m. As of 11:30 p.m., there were 198 customers without power.

According to the utility's website, power was expected to be fully restored by 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.