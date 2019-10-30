Santa Maria - North County

California Highway Patrol conducts speed enforcement on Highway 154

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 02:26 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 02:26 PM PDT

BUELLTON, Calif. - Buellton California Highway Patrol conducts speed enforcement Wednesday on Highway 154 after the deadly crash that happened last week. 

This is all in an effort to stop deadly vehicle collisions and curb bad driving behavior says Buellton CHP. 

The speed enforcement detail on Highway 154 happened near Armour Ranch Road between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

CHP conducted 25 enforcement stops and issued 18 citations for speed. 

Buellton CHP warns drivers that if they travel within Buellton CHP'S 650 mile jurisdiction, they need to be prepared by leaving early and arrive alive or deal with one of the enforcement CHP officers. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

