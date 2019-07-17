Santa Maria - North County

Authorities investigating cause of plane crash in Lompoc

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 06:39 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:49 PM PDT

Authorities investigating cause of plane crash in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that took place on the 1700 block of North H Street in Lompoc, on Monday night. 

 

The FAA says the 70 year-old pilot was practicing takeoffs and landings when the accident occurred.

 

The single-engine Glastar crash-landed under unknown circumstances in a field across from Lompoc Airport around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the agency reported. 

"He's very lucky to walk away from this type of crash," said Lompoc PD officer Eric Andreasen.

 

A good landing is any landing you can walk away from," said Santa Maria flight instructor, Bob Stahl.

 

The experienced pilot only sustained a minor scratch to his hand.

 

Stahl says he's flown similar aircrafts to the one in this accident, and he's had his fair share of close calls.

 

He says his engine once gave out during take off.

 

That's the worst time. If you're up in altitude you have plenty of time and distance to glide the airplane down, find a good place to land.

 

While the cause of Monday night's incident is still under investigation, Stahl says pilots are able to control an airplane even when the engine fails.

 

The airplane is just a glider. The airplane flies just fine without the engine.

 

He says the pilot was also lucky to have landed where he did.

 

If you're in an area like this, there's a lot of open areas. The success record for emergency landings is very good."

 

Stahl says pilots have flight reviews with an instructor every two years to prepare them for these type of emergencies.

 

It's a little more demanding 'cause you're in a three-dimensional movement unlike a car, where you're just right and left, not an up and down requirement.

 

 

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration say it could take a year or longer to determine the cause of an accident. 

 

 

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

