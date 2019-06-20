Assemblyman Cunningham names Orcutt Burgers small business of the year

Orcutt Burgers recognized by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo). (Photo provided by Cunningham Press Office)

ORCUTT, Calif. - An Orcutt burger restaurant is being recognized in the State Assembly thanks to Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.

Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) named Orcutt Burgers as the Small Business of the Year for the 35th Assembly District.

"Orcutt Burgers' three locations employ more than 70 people, generously support local non-profits and schools, and serve up some of the best cheeseburgers and breakfast burritos on the Central Coast," said Cunningham in a press release.

Orcutt Burgers is owned and operated by the Zafiris family. The local burger chain has locations in Orcutt, Grover Beach and in the Lompoc Valley.