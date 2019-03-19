Amid college admissions scandal, Central Coast honors students open up about their college prep

LOMPOC, Calif. - As the college admissions scandal continues to unravel, honor students on the Central Coast are opening up about their years of preparation to get into top universities.

Lompoc High School seniors Elizabeth Twomey and Lainey Ranjo have applied to UCLA, one of the universities involved in the alleged bribes. The honors students are among the top 5 out of the 317 graduating seniors at their school and hope to get accepted based on their good grades.

"I'm taking [Advanced Placement] Calculus, Honors Marine Bio, AP English, Technical Theater, Honors American Government, and Directing," Elizabeth Twomey said. "And cheer!”

Lainey Ranjo is taking advanced placement courses too, as well as Theater and Dance, her hobbies.

The teenagers say they dedicate a lot of time doing homework.

“I probably spend two to three hours a night just doing homework before I have to go to rehearsal for like drama shows and stuff,” said Ranjo.

“On weekends I usually catch up and I do four or five to catch up for the upcoming week," Twomey said.

The girls add they've also been prepping for college applications since their Junior year, and working on personal statement for months.

Those sacrifices are starting to pay off.

"I've gotten into Cal Lutheran, San Diego State, Loyola Marymount University, [CSU] Los Angeles, UC Davis, [CSU] Chico, and [CSU] Long Beach,” said Ranjo, who says she owes everything to her teachers and college counselors at Lompoc High School.

Twomey, who's also been accepted at UC Davis and at a handful of California universities, is equally grateful for her educators.

“They just made it so that I got used to challenging courses, and balancing a lot of different homework and also just balancing my time.”

The girls are expecting to hear back from UCLA by the end of March.

KCOY reached out to UCLA for comment on whether the bribe allegations would in any way affect their admissions process and/or delay acceptance decisions. UCLA has not returned calls yet.