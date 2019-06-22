1 fatality reported following an apartment fire in Lompoc

( Lompoc City Fire Department)

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc City Fire Department has reported one fatality following an apartment fire in Lompoc during the early Saturday morning hours.

Lompoc fire crews along with Santa Barbara county and Vandenberg fire crews responded to a two story complex in the 1000 block of East Cypress at around 6:30 a.m.

The fire was coming from a downstairs apartment unit and started moving up to the second floor.

Crews were assigned to both the first and second floors to attack the fire while they also started to evacuate units that were next to the fire.

The fire was put out within about 15 minutes with a lot of effort, according to Lompoc City Fire.

No other injuries related to this fire were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Lompoc City Fire Department and Lompoc police with the help of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office.



