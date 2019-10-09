Meeting to be held in Santa Maria on potential for public safety power shutoff

Copyright © 2016 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Photo: MGN)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Southern California Edison and PG&E have plans to shut down power during critical fire weather to reduce the risk of wildfires.

A Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) could lead to multi-day power outages in many areas during periods of extremely hot, dry and/or windy weather.

The community is invited to learn more about the PSPS program and information to help prepare for possible extended power outages.

The meeting is on Monday, October 14 at 5:30 p.m.

At 511 East Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria 93455. It will be held at the county government center hearing room.

The community meeting on October 14 will be streamed live on the County's YouTube channel "CSBTV20". A video of the meeting will remain on YouTube for viewing at a later date.