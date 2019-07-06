Santa Maria fireworks go boom-

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Tonight's forth of July festivities included the fireworks in Santa Maria, at the Red, White and Boom! Fireworks Show and Family Festival held at Sierra Vista Park.

“Happy Fourth of July,” said Santa Maria pint sized resident Savannah Brown.

The free event was filled with food vendors, live music, fun and of course fireworks.

“It's such a fun family activity. Just watching the kids play all the children's events. I mean this whole park it's all for the kids,” said Santa Maria resident Mika Kirschenmann.

The best part for most thought was that it was a family affair.

“It's fun being with my family we enjoy each other, and we also enjoy the food,” said Santa Maria resident Carlos Ramirez.

“I think it's great for the community to come out and see the fireworks, we don’t usually have that in Santa Maria where people come together to just see one main attraction. It's just really cool to see families here having a nice time,” said Santa Maria resident Doria Gurrola.

The event was made possible by several city organizations coming together to keep it organized and safe.

“Today we have a couple officers working the fire works display, also with Park Rangers, and Parks and Rec personnel,” said Santa Maria Police officer Rafael Torres.

“Definitely you can see the city influences here. You can tell a lot of community workers came here to put up all these games. Patrolling the area, I'm feeling really safe,” said Santa Maria resident Lela Alcocer.

This year all fireworks of any kind were banned at the event.

“I like that policy, you feel safe and it's structured and everyone here is having a good time and I'm glad we don’t have to worry about the fireworks,” said Santa Maria resident Mika Kirschenmann.

