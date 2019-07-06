News

Santa Maria fireworks go boom!

By:

Posted: Jul 04, 2019 11:23 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 05:23 PM PDT

Santa Maria fireworks go boom-

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Tonight's forth of July festivities included the fireworks in Santa Maria, at the Red, White and Boom! Fireworks Show and Family Festival held at Sierra Vista Park. 

“Happy Fourth of July,” said Santa Maria pint sized resident Savannah Brown.

The free event was filled with food vendors, live music, fun and of course fireworks.

“It's such a fun family activity. Just watching the kids play all the children's events. I mean this whole park it's all for the kids,” said Santa Maria resident Mika Kirschenmann.

The best part for most thought was that it was a family affair. 

“It's fun being with my family we enjoy each other, and we also enjoy the food,” said Santa Maria resident Carlos Ramirez.

“I think it's great for the community to come out and see the fireworks, we don’t usually have that in Santa Maria where people come together to just see one main attraction. It's just really cool to see  families here having a nice time,” said Santa Maria resident Doria Gurrola.

The event was made possible by several city organizations coming together to keep it organized and safe. 

“Today we have a couple officers working the fire works display, also with Park Rangers, and  Parks and Rec personnel,” said Santa Maria Police officer Rafael Torres.

“Definitely you can see the city influences here. You can tell a lot of community workers came here to put up all these games. Patrolling the area, I'm feeling really safe,” said Santa Maria resident Lela Alcocer.

This year all fireworks of any kind were banned at the event. 

“I like that policy, you feel safe and it's structured and everyone here is having a good time and I'm glad we don’t have to worry about the fireworks,” said Santa Maria resident Mika Kirschenmann. 
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

United States of celebrities
iStock/Frankljunior

United States of celebrities

Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time

Notable benefit concerts
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Notable benefit concerts

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome