Santa Maria Fire Department accepting applications for 14 new positions
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - For the next two weeks, the Santa Maria Fire Department is accepting applications for 14 new employees.
Thanks to the Measure U funding, the department is recruiting nine firefighters, one deputy chief, two fire prevention officers and one office staff.
Minimum qualifications include being a fire academy graduate and successfully completing a written and physical test.
The department said the positions are competitive and are expecting hundreds of applications for each opening.
The estimated start date for these jobs will be early next year.