Santa Maria comes together for a backpack and school supply giveaway

Santa Maria comes together for a backpack and school supply give away

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Calvary Chapel and the Cortez family came together to make sure families going through financial difficulties still get the school supplies their kids need.

“This community is such a small and family-oriented community,” said Lauren Cortez, who hosted and put together the event with her husband Mario Cortez.

A community that came together pulling in over $3,000 in donations.

The annual event took place at the church providing the supplies and fun for families that needed the help.

“What it means to me is knowing there are children out there that are not able to get those things, who will be,” said Cortez.

The event gave kids and families over 400 backpacks and supplies.

Some goods were donated by Walmart.

“As a church, we want to affect our community with the opportunity for children who couldn’t normally afford school products,” said Head Paster of Calvary Chapel Santa Maria Paul Berry.

Fun carnival games were added to the yearly event, which added to a larger turn out than expected.

“This year more than twice the number of children have come,” said Pastor Berry.

Local businesses like Expressions Salon and Red Wolf Barbara Shop gave free haircuts.

“We are just blessed to be able to do that too,” said Cortez.

The event coordinators said hundreds of volunteers from the church and local community made the day possible, which they say is what matters most.

“And to just let them know we are here for you guys,” said Cortez.